Spectrum Management Group LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 445.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Day & Ennis LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 479.2% in the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 35,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 28,975 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 499.0% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 34,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 28,757 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1,043.1% in the third quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 213,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,415,000 after buying an additional 194,992 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 778.8% in the third quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 118,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after buying an additional 105,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 879.0% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,357,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,247,000 after buying an additional 1,219,087 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $65.53 on Monday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.44 and a fifty-two week high of $67.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.28.

