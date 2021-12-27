SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Bought by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000.

SPTL opened at $42.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.13. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $45.23.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

