SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Shares Sold by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPAB. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 43.8% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,747. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.95. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.47 and a 12 month high of $30.82.

