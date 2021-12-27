SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Shares Bought by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 139.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,095 shares during the period. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF comprises about 1.3% of Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $10,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, ADE LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. ADE LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

TOTL opened at $47.45 on Monday. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.33 and a fifty-two week high of $49.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.14.

