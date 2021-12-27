Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.11 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) to announce sales of $3.11 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.22 billion and the lowest is $3.00 billion. Sonic Automotive posted sales of $2.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full year sales of $12.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.21 billion to $12.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $15.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.37 billion to $17.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS.

SAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.56. 1,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Sonic Automotive has a 1-year low of $37.24 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 2.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 12.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 2.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,267,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,697,000 after buying an additional 28,717 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive during the second quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive during the second quarter valued at $956,000. 55.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

