Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLDB shares. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

SLDB stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,121. Solid Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The company has a market cap of $206.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average of $2.53.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLDB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 129.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

