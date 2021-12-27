Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV’s (NASDAQ:DNAD) Lock-Up Period Set To End on December 27th

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV’s (NASDAQ:DNAD) lock-up period will expire on Monday, December 27th. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV had issued 22,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV stock opened at $9.82 on Monday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 151,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 2.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 140,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 29.1% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 548,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 123,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 18.7% in the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 78,720 shares in the last quarter.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target business operating in the biotechnology industry and within the immunology subsector.

