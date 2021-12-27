Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Takes $480,000 Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 29.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 38.6% in the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $32.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.27. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.