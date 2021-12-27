Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Takes $244,000 Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,134,000 after buying an additional 357,908 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,808,000 after buying an additional 8,133 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $86.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.92, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.53 and a twelve month high of $89.04.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.232 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.66.

In related news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,340 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $3,829,869.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $313,870.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

