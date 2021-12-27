Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Invests $204,000 in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,849,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $902,378,000 after purchasing an additional 41,408 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,822,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $525,143,000 after acquiring an additional 227,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,058,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,031,000 after acquiring an additional 22,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,774,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,199,000 after acquiring an additional 21,819 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSCO opened at $228.27 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $138.14 and a twelve month high of $238.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.59.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $178,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,516 shares of company stock worth $3,809,919 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

