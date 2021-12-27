Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC trimmed its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,279 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 4,573 shares during the quarter. Coinbase Global comprises about 1.2% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $5,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,914 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,172 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,467,000. 21.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COIN. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.80.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $268.15 on Monday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.00 and a 52-week high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.10.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $107,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 108,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.17, for a total value of $37,590,600.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 655,389 shares of company stock worth $205,261,892.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.