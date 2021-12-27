Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Holdings Raised by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 28,612 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions makes up about 1.6% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Skyworks Solutions worth $35,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,381,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,415,331,000 after buying an additional 38,968 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $696,304,000 after purchasing an additional 406,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,030,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $579,453,000 after purchasing an additional 28,449 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $277,886,000 after purchasing an additional 822,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,742,000 after purchasing an additional 397,426 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $153.42 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.00 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.40.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $1,374,927.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $1,630,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,465 shares of company stock worth $10,925,823. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.42.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

