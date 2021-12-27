SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Gap Down to $41.25

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.25, but opened at $40.00. SkyWest shares last traded at $41.00, with a volume of 5,600 shares.

SKYW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen downgraded SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SkyWest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.44.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $744.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $689,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,553,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,210,000 after purchasing an additional 198,483 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,510,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,350,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,289,000 after purchasing an additional 262,503 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,595,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,080,000 after purchasing an additional 128,484 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,403,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,499,000 after purchasing an additional 342,740 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWest Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKYW)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

