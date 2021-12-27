SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

SKIL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on SkillSoft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on SkillSoft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

SkillSoft stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 430,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,330. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.56. SkillSoft has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $170.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SkillSoft will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKIL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

