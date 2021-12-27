Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Acquired by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,252 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total transaction of $98,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $159,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,300 shares of company stock worth $3,139,872. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SSD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:SSD opened at $134.01 on Monday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.25 and a 12 month high of $134.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $396.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

