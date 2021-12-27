Signaturefd LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HDV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 143.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,801,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,014,000 after buying an additional 3,416,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,319,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,856,000 after purchasing an additional 127,442 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 29.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,243,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,059,000 after purchasing an additional 285,797 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,878,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 707,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,327,000 after purchasing an additional 25,563 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $99.79 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $86.18 and a 1 year high of $100.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.25.

