Signaturefd LLC Has $63,000 Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 72.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $264,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $129.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.58. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $87.00 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.64.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Compass Point raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.69.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.