Signaturefd LLC Has $59,000 Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Innospec were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

IOSP opened at $89.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.27. Innospec Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.00 and a twelve month high of $107.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $376.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Innospec’s payout ratio is currently 31.98%.

IOSP has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, CL King reduced their target price on Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other Innospec news, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 374 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $35,010.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 293 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $27,454.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

