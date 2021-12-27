Signaturefd LLC Has $50,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIXD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $743,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 844.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 124,304 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 505,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,012 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 361.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter.

FIXD opened at $53.25 on Monday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.62 and a fifty-two week high of $54.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

