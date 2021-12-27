Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 88.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 359,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 83,392 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,447,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,691 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 743,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 70,508 shares during the period. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SBS opened at $7.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.65. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $8.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

