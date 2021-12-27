Signaturefd LLC Boosts Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IDEX by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,568,000 after acquiring an additional 12,054 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in IDEX by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 160,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,123,000 after acquiring an additional 32,889 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in IDEX by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 59,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,590,000. Finally, Mirova grew its holdings in IDEX by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 2,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IEX stock opened at $230.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.06. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $185.23 and a twelve month high of $240.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.44 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IEX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.82.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

