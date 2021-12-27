Signaturefd LLC Acquires 321 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 153.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 194.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,459,000 after purchasing an additional 225,784 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 13,776 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ITA opened at $102.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.04. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

