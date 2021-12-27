Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 48.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 9.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 151.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 331,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,851,000 after purchasing an additional 199,846 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 130.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 25,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

RGR opened at $66.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.46. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.16 and a 52 week high of $92.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.27.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $178.25 million for the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 20.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.53%.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,584 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $115,837.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 5,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total value of $373,905.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,667 shares of company stock worth $859,843. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

