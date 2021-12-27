Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in ArcBest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $440,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in ArcBest by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in ArcBest by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,070 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in ArcBest by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,582 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $538,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $577,623.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $111.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.60. ArcBest Co. has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $116.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.99%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARCB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcBest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.92.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

