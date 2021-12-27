Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 32 Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IGM. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 38.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $220,000.

Get iShares North American Tech ETF alerts:

iShares North American Tech ETF stock opened at $440.29 on Monday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $338.18 and a 1-year high of $453.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $434.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $419.70.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.