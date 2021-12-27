Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (ASX:SCP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (ASX:SCP) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the real estate investment trust on Sunday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.44.

In other Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group news, insider Anthony Mellowes sold 167,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.90 ($2.06), for a total value of A$486,483.70 ($345,023.90).

SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

