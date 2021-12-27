Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Receives €185.73 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €185.73 ($208.68).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAE shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($100.00) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €211.00 ($237.08) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($196.63) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($258.43) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €135.00 ($151.69) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of SAE stock opened at €113.60 ($127.64) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €141.20 and a 200 day moving average price of €141.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a PE ratio of -97.43. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €108.00 ($121.35) and a 1 year high of €249.00 ($279.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

