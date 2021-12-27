Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Receives €185.73 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €185.73 ($208.68).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAE shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($100.00) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €211.00 ($237.08) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($196.63) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($258.43) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €135.00 ($151.69) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of SAE stock opened at €113.60 ($127.64) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €141.20 and a 200 day moving average price of €141.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a PE ratio of -97.43. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €108.00 ($121.35) and a 1 year high of €249.00 ($279.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 4.32.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

