Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 9,745 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,745 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.5% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $23,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $349,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $471,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 9.8% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 405,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,697,000 after acquiring an additional 35,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Bank of America began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.44.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $160.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.71 and its 200-day moving average is $143.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $161.72. The company has a market cap of $388.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

