Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 8,618 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,554 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,618 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.8% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $34,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 35.1% during the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 193,213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $86,820,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 143,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $64,359,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $551.79 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $566.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $522.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $463.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.30.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

