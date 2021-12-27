Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 70,505 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,468 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 70,505 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 64.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 513.5% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 366,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total transaction of $51,011,870.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,424,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,398,824 shares of company stock worth $1,034,024,595 over the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Shares of WMT opened at $139.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $152.57. The company has a market cap of $387.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

