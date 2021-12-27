Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,057 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $16,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of LLY opened at $274.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.78. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $161.78 and a 12 month high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 421,369 shares of company stock worth $113,551,440 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Mizuho began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.83.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.