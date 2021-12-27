Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,848 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,541 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $19,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JD. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,635,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $689,192,000 after buying an additional 1,263,584 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its position in JD.com by 67.9% in the second quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 6,505,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $519,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,900 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in JD.com by 9.3% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,086,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $485,775,000 after acquiring an additional 518,772 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its position in JD.com by 78.4% during the third quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 5,427,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $392,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,889 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in JD.com by 27.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,203,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $415,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,553 shares during the period. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.29.

Shares of JD stock opened at $67.70 on Monday. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.80.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. The company had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.