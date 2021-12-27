Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,250 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,250 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCL. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 8.6% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 13.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 22,908 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 147,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 327.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 202,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 154,960 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $21.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average is $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.16. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 45.28% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCL. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $24.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.39.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

