Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Invests $304,000 in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dover by 681.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dover by 334.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth about $53,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DOV. Vertical Research began coverage on Dover in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.08.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $173.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.23. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.88 and a fifty-two week high of $178.32. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Dover’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

