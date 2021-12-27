Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $538,000 Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,954,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $785,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,861,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $509.01 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $409.73 and a 52 week high of $533.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $512.16 and its 200-day moving average is $498.69.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.