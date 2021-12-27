Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,200 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGX. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,897,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,804 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PGX opened at $14.85 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $15.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average of $15.07.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

