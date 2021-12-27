Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,600 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,438,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,595,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,619 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,235,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,047,000 after buying an additional 754,593 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,591,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,488,000 after buying an additional 638,011 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 754,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,552,000 after buying an additional 377,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 42.8% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,243,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,263,000 after acquiring an additional 372,593 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $113.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.05. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

