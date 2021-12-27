SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 3,585.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,665 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.13% of ManTech International worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 170.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 102.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 12.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair downgraded shares of ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.67.

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $71.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.78. ManTech International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.91 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.15.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. ManTech International’s payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

