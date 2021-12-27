SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.58 Million Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 60.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,086 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $21.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -102.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a current ratio of 20.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.60. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $53.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 30.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $522,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

