SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 145,580 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 3,068.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 150,324 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,580 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.16% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 5.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 161,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 30.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 23.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 33,345 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 61.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 3.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. 73.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $24.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.11. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $17.16 and a 12 month high of $26.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.24.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $155.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.05 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

