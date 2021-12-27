ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 8.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $73,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in ServiceNow by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,838,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in ServiceNow by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,719,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in ServiceNow by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,468,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP grew its stake in ServiceNow by 5,759.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 11,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 5,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities increased their price target on ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.48.

Shares of NOW traded up $15.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $663.61. 3,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,238. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $661.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $619.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $132.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 595.02, a P/E/G ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.02.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total transaction of $357,215.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total value of $890,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,070 shares of company stock worth $16,864,712. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

