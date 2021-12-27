Sepio Capital LP Trims Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,295,957 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 378,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,614,000 after purchasing an additional 383,444 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 378.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 16,929 shares during the period.

Shares of SLV stock opened at $21.16 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $27.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.35.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

