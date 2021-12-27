Sepio Capital LP Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FXI. Bbva USA purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

FXI stock opened at $36.63 on Monday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $54.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.03.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

