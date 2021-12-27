Sepio Capital LP Purchases 2,879 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 36.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period.

BURL opened at $287.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $282.27 and its 200-day moving average is $302.13. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $234.07 and a 1-year high of $357.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BURL. Citigroup raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $333.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.55.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

