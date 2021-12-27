Sepio Capital LP Purchases 2,700 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP owned about 0.17% of Cerus worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CERS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cerus during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Cerus by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 337,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 145,853 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerus by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 39,333 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Cerus by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Cerus by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CERS opened at $6.95 on Monday. Cerus Co. has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $8.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 65.94% and a negative net margin of 50.03%. The firm had revenue of $36.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

In other Cerus news, Director Gail Schulze sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $188,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 95,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $670,187.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 270,741 shares of company stock worth $2,040,087. 7.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

