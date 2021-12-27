Sepio Capital LP Buys Shares of 40,436 iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000. Sepio Capital LP owned about 0.16% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 3,951.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

EWP stock opened at $25.86 on Monday. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 1 year low of $24.64 and a 1 year high of $30.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.66.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

