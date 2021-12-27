Sepio Capital LP Acquires 74 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 34.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 18,361 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the first quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 8.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 166.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 25.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 6.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Shares of UI opened at $311.75 on Monday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12 month low of $236.11 and a 12 month high of $401.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.50). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 1,302.04% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $458.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.68 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is 25.45%.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $482,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.