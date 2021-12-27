Sepio Capital LP Acquires 5,178 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 52.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DKNG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in DraftKings by 666.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 57.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 362.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in DraftKings by 72.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DraftKings news, Director Woodrow Levin purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.81 per share, with a total value of $257,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,039,010 shares of company stock valued at $48,923,683. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DKNG shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.78.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $29.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.89 and a 200-day moving average of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.03. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

