Sentry Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,674 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,449,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,122,000 after buying an additional 139,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,169,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,852,000 after purchasing an additional 849,920 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,041,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,444,000 after purchasing an additional 32,443 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 435.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,417,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,644,000 after purchasing an additional 237,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $58,336.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VNOM shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $21.11 on Monday. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $25.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.37 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.26.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.18 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently -1,169.14%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

