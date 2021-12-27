Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,867 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.0% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $497.10 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $320.35 and a 12 month high of $498.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $459.22 and its 200 day moving average is $427.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $493.00.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.